Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Rises By 8.1%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.59% of Infobird as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Price Performance

IFBD opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Infobird has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $520.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.