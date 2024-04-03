Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Increases By 7.9%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.3 %

FSTR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSTR

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.