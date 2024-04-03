Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Rises By 10.3%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 610,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

