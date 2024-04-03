Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declines By 8.3%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

