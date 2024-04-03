Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declines By 8.3%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
