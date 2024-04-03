SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
