SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 386946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

