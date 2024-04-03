Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $95.07

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.07, but opened at $100.46. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 287,706 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after buying an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $2,671,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.