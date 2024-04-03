SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 497,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,259 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,799,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 228,642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

