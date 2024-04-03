SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.23

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 23665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. State Street Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 279,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

