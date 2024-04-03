Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Down 3.9%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

