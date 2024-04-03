Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $106.41. 782,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,036. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

View Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.