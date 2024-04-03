Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.61 and last traded at $154.34. 2,508,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,990,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

