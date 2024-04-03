Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.73. Sotera Health shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 49,045 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.