Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.66

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.66 and last traded at $110.55, with a volume of 136949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.