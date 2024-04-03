Spark I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 3rd (NASDAQ:SPKLU)

Spark I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 3rd. Spark I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKLU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47. Spark I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKLU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,690,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,071,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.