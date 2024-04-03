SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $211.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

