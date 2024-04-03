SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.