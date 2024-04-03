SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 14.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vanderbilt University owned 2.64% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $57,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,372. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.