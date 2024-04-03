SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lessened by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.91. 618,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

