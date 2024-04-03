SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.24

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.24 and last traded at $158.09, with a volume of 224266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.13.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

