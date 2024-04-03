SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Bought by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 1.22% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

