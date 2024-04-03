Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.05

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 43191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott by 5,214.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

