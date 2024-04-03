Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.21

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 55670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

