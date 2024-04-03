State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. 222,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,049. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

