Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $134.91 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,915.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.00881048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00149500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00192593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00138744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,048,215 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.