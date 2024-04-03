Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.83 on Monday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

