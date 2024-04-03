Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,365 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,424 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

