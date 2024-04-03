Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 73,531 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 236% compared to the average volume of 21,886 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 429,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 3,084,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

