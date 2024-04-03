Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 309,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 119,017 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,412,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,652,629. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $12,363,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,043.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,691 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

