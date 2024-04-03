StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.07.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
