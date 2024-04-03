StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

