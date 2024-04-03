StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

