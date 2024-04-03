StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

