StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.6 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

