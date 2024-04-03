StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

