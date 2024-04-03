StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.