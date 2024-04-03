StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

