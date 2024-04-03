StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 953,372 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 516,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.