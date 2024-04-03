StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS stock opened at $345.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

