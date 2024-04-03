StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 9.2 %

InspireMD stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

