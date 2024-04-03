StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.25 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.