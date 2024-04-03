StockNews.com Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

