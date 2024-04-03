Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

