Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 314 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.38 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

