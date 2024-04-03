Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

