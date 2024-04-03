Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 493 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

Workday stock opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.