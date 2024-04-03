Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

