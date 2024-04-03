Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 263,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 100,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

Medtronic stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.