Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

Zoetis stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

