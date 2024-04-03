Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.26 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.10 and its 200 day moving average is $411.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

