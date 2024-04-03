Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.