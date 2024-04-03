Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

